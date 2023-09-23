HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCP. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $148,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $148,242.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,795. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

