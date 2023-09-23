Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.69.

Clarus stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.96. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

