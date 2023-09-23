Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.