CJS Securities Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Outperform”

CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

