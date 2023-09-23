CJS Securities Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Outperform”

CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Physical Therapy
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.