Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given New $107.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

