Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $176.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.