Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

