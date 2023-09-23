Argus Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $150.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Argus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $125.23 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

