CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.28.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

