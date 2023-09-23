Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $66.00 at Compass Point

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,520. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.