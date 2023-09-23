C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

