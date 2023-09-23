Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $4.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.24 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

