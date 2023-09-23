Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

