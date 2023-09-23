Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 778,377 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $23,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $20,040,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

