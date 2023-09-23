Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.24 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 858,945 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.