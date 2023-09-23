Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$8.43 on Tuesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 249.11. The firm has a market cap of C$259.48 million, a PE ratio of -843.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.79.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

