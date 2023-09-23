Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.38) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.88) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Team17 Group Trading Down 2.6 %
In related news, insider Peter Whiting acquired 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £64,581 ($79,996.28). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,988 shares of company stock worth $6,488,020. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
