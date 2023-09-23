Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 183 ($2.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 183 ($2.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEG

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

BEG opened at GBX 114 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.84. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.69 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.87 million, a PE ratio of 5,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Wilhelm Wallqvist bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($27,746.81). In related news, insider Peter Wilhelm Wallqvist purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($27,746.81). Also, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.64), for a total value of £330,000 ($408,769.97). Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.