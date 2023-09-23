Modular Medical’s (MODD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, June 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MODD
Modular Medical Trading Down 0.9 %
Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Modular Medical will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Modular Medical Company Profile
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Modular Medical
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.