Modular Medical’s (MODD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, June 30th.

MODD opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Modular Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Modular Medical will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

