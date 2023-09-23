Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $133.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of CROX opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 1,926 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

