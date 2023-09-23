Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $856.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,659,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 377,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 29.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,018 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

