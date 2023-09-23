Needham & Company LLC Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $42.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

