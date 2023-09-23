LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

LPTH stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

