Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $48.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,669,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

