SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

