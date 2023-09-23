Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.

NYSE BC opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 92.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

