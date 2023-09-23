ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

About ARM

ARM stock opened at 51.32 on Tuesday. ARM has a 12 month low of 49.85 and a 12 month high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

