TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.18.

NYSE:SNX opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

