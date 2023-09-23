Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.93.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,563,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 24.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $665,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

