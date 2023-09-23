MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $565.20.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $513.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.94. MSCI has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

