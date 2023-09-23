PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

PTCT opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

