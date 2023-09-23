Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.