StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

