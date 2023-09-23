StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.