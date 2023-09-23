StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.