Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

