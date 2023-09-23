Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded Super Micro Computer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $235.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.04. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,855,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

