Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RXT. Barclays lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

