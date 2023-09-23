Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

