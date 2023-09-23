Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $158.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.44.

NYSE:SUI opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

