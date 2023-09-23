Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VWAGY. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

