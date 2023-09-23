Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

