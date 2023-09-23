Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
