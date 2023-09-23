Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

