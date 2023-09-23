Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RJF. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.2 %

RJF stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $4,441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

