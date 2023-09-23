JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

