The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -174.53 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 19.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

