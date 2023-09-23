Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $264.00 at Citigroup

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $250.00 to $264.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

