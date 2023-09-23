Citigroup Initiates Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

