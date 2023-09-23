Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chesswood Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

CHWWF stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

