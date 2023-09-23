Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BLRDF opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $15.91.
About Billerud AB (publ)
