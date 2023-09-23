Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

CWSRF stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

