Scotiabank Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.49.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.68. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of C$419.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2367942 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

